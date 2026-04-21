Jones Kertz & Associates Inc. Takes Position in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Jones Kertz & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 48,543 shares of the electronics maker's stock, valued at approximately $6,560,000. Amphenol comprises approximately 3.4% of Jones Kertz & Associates Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,624 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 9,390 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,094 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 55.4% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 62,946 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $6,216,000 after purchasing an additional 22,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 15.5% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $152.60 on Tuesday. The company's 50-day moving average is $137.79 and its 200 day moving average is $137.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $187.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $167.04.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Amphenol has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.910-0.930 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. Amphenol's payout ratio is 29.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial set a $182.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Amphenol from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Amphenol from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $183.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $151.93.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on APH

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 515,281 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.27, for a total value of $75,885,432.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $283,863,955.89. The trade was a 21.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company's stock.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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