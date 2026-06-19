Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC Buys New Shares in Snowflake Inc. $SNOW

Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 85,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,646,000. Snowflake makes up 10.2% of Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC's holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $974,091,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,603,302 shares of the company's stock worth $2,545,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519,413 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $441,277,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $345,619,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 233.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,104,925 shares of the company's stock valued at $474,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company's stock.

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Snowflake News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Snowflake this week:

Positive Sentiment: Snowflake continues to win new business, including Unlimitail selecting its platform for a privacy-preserving retail media data hub across Europe and Latin America, which reinforces demand for Snowflake’s data cloud and clean room products. Article Title

Snowflake continues to win new business, including Unlimitail selecting its platform for a privacy-preserving retail media data hub across Europe and Latin America, which reinforces demand for Snowflake’s data cloud and clean room products. Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain constructive, with several firms lifting price targets and Jefferies saying Snowflake still has room to grow despite tougher competition from Databricks, helped by enterprise demand for data and AI infrastructure. Article Title

Analysts remain constructive, with several firms lifting price targets and Jefferies saying Snowflake still has room to grow despite tougher competition from Databricks, helped by enterprise demand for data and AI infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: Snowflake’s venture arm invested in Jedify, adding to the company’s AI-focused narrative and signaling continued interest in emerging data and agentic application tools. Article Title

Snowflake’s venture arm invested in Jedify, adding to the company’s AI-focused narrative and signaling continued interest in emerging data and agentic application tools. Neutral Sentiment: A comparison piece versus Alphabet highlighted Snowflake’s strong AI adoption and customer growth, but also noted that Google Cloud and Alphabet’s earnings momentum may make GOOGL the stronger relative pick. Article Title

A comparison piece versus Alphabet highlighted Snowflake’s strong AI adoption and customer growth, but also noted that Google Cloud and Alphabet’s earnings momentum may make GOOGL the stronger relative pick. Neutral Sentiment: Several Snowflake executives, including EVP Christian Kleinerman and former CEO Frank Slootman, sold shares under pre-arranged 10b5-1 plans tied to tax withholding from equity vesting, which is not unusual but can still temper sentiment. Article Title

Several Snowflake executives, including EVP Christian Kleinerman and former CEO Frank Slootman, sold shares under pre-arranged 10b5-1 plans tied to tax withholding from equity vesting, which is not unusual but can still temper sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Coverage around intensifying competition from Databricks may weigh on Snowflake’s stock as investors focus on growth-rate comparisons and long-term share gains in the AI data platform market. Article Title

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $232.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $80.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.05 and a beta of 1.35. The firm's fifty day moving average is $180.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.47. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.30 and a 52-week high of $284.99.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a negative return on equity of 50.50%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The business's revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Benchmark increased their price target on Snowflake from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Snowflake from $210.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Snowflake from $220.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $291.77.

Read Our Latest Report on Snowflake

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Snowflake news, SVP Vivek Raghunathan sold 3,876 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $930,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 258,689 shares in the company, valued at $62,085,360. This trade represents a 1.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 403 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.21, for a total value of $98,819.63. Following the sale, the director directly owned 22,106 shares in the company, valued at $5,420,612.26. This trade represents a 1.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 1,493,618 shares of company stock valued at $343,531,621 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company's stock.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc is a cloud-native data platform company that provides a suite of services for storing, processing and analyzing large volumes of data. Its core offering, often described as the Snowflake Data Cloud, combines data warehousing, data lake and data sharing capabilities in a single managed service delivered across major public cloud providers. The platform is designed to support analytics, data engineering, data science and application workloads with a focus on scalability, concurrency and simplified administration.

Key products and capabilities include a multi-cluster, shared-data architecture that separates compute from storage; continuous data ingestion and streaming; support for structured and semi-structured data formats; tools for data governance, security and compliance; and developer frameworks for building data applications.

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