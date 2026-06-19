Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC Reduces Position in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. $TKO

Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC trimmed its position in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO - Free Report) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,585 shares of the company's stock after selling 9,530 shares during the quarter. TKO Group comprises approximately 2.4% of Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC's holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC's holdings in TKO Group were worth $4,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi raised its holdings in TKO Group by 338.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 1,360 shares of the company's stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TKO Group by 10.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,222 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in TKO Group by 4,722.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 8,777 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 8,595 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of TKO Group in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TKO Group by 127.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company's stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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TKO Group Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of TKO opened at $199.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.36 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.29 and a 52 week high of $226.94.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. TKO Group had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

TKO Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This is a boost from TKO Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. TKO Group's payout ratio is 117.91%.

Insider Transactions at TKO Group

In other news, CEO Ariel Emanuel bought 10,805 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $185.09 per share, with a total value of $1,999,897.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 154,655 shares in the company, valued at $28,625,093.95. This trade represents a 7.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nick Khan sold 9,589 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.56, for a total transaction of $1,990,292.84. Following the sale, the director owned 81,511 shares in the company, valued at $16,918,423.16. This represents a 10.53% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 24,308 shares of company stock worth $4,499,679 and sold 28,625 shares worth $5,650,725. 64.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on TKO. UBS Group boosted their price objective on TKO Group from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. TD Cowen raised their target price on TKO Group from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a "peer perform" rating on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded TKO Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on TKO Group from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $233.73.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TKO

About TKO Group

TKO Group Holdings NYSE: TKO is a global sports and entertainment company formed in 2023 through the combination of two major combat-sports businesses. The company brings together the mixed martial arts organization UFC and the sports entertainment business WWE under a single publicly traded holding company. TKO owns and manages a portfolio of live-event franchises, intellectual property, and media rights centered on combat and sports-entertainment content.

TKO's core activities include the promotion and production of live events, the licensing and sale of broadcasting and streaming rights, and the development and commercialization of branded consumer products.

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