Journey Advisory Group LLC Invests $3.42 Million in Copa Holdings, S.A. $CPA

Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 30,065 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $3,416,000. Journey Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Copa at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Copa by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 340,554 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $31,488,000 after acquiring an additional 122,413 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Copa by 585.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 94,361 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $10,377,000 after acquiring an additional 80,598 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Copa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $435,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,419,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Copa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,875,000. 70.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on CPA. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of Copa from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Copa from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Copa in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Copa from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Copa from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Copa presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $171.73.

View Our Latest Research Report on CPA

Copa Stock Down 0.1%

CPA opened at $147.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $106.56 and a fifty-two week high of $160.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.32 and a 200-day moving average of $132.28.

Copa (NYSE:CPA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The transportation company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.73. Copa had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 18.76%.The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.28 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 16.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Copa's payout ratio is currently 39.88%.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA NYSE: CPA is a Panama‐based aviation holding company that provides passenger and cargo air transportation across the Americas and the Caribbean. Through its principal subsidiary, Copa Airlines, the company operates a modern fleet of Boeing 737 aircraft, offering scheduled flights that connect passengers through its Tocumen International Airport hub in Panama City. The company also offers dedicated cargo services under the Copa Cargo brand, leveraging belly hold capacity on its passenger flights to transport freight throughout its network.

The roots of Copa Holdings trace back to 1947, when Compañía Panameña de Aviación began operations as the flag carrier of Panama.

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