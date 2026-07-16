Journey Advisory Group LLC Sells 5,350 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Journey Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 37.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,924 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 5,350 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC's holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $2,446,429,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in International Business Machines by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,021,912 shares of the technology company's stock worth $6,523,720,000 after buying an additional 4,976,756 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in International Business Machines by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,617,117 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,663,847,000 after buying an additional 2,553,552 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 359.6% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,896,675 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $561,814,000 after buying an additional 1,484,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,216,131 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $28,796,390,000 after buying an additional 1,439,824 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IBM alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised International Business Machines from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, June 21st. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of International Business Machines to an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer cut shares of International Business Machines from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital restated a "buy" rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $307.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IBM

More International Business Machines News

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Positive Sentiment: IBM launched new Power systems and AI-related software, including Power Autonomous Operations and IBM Bob, highlighting continued product investment and a longer-term AI strategy.

IBM launched new Power systems and AI-related software, including Power Autonomous Operations and IBM Bob, highlighting continued product investment and a longer-term AI strategy. Positive Sentiment: Some analysts still see meaningful upside from current levels, with multiple firms reiterating constructive ratings or higher price targets despite the selloff.

Some analysts still see meaningful upside from current levels, with multiple firms reiterating constructive ratings or higher price targets despite the selloff. Neutral Sentiment: IBM’s leadership says the weakness may reflect a broader shift in enterprise IT budgets rather than a collapse in AI demand, which could benefit AI hardware and cybersecurity peers. IBM warns second-quarter earnings fell short of expectations

IBM’s leadership says the weakness may reflect a broader shift in enterprise IT budgets rather than a collapse in AI demand, which could benefit AI hardware and cybersecurity peers. Negative Sentiment: IBM’s preliminary Q2 revenue and EPS both missed estimates, prompting a historic share selloff and sharply weakening investor confidence. IBM expects second-quarter revenue below estimates

IBM’s preliminary Q2 revenue and EPS both missed estimates, prompting a historic share selloff and sharply weakening investor confidence. Negative Sentiment: Several law firms have announced securities-fraud investigations tied to the earnings warning, adding headline risk and potential overhang for IBM shares. Securities Fraud Investigation Into International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) Announced

International Business Machines Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $211.25 on Thursday. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52-week low of $211.03 and a 52-week high of $332.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $198.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $264.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.54.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $15.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.60 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.43 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $1.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio is currently 59.77%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider International Business Machines, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and International Business Machines wasn't on the list.

While International Business Machines currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here