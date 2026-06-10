JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $638.12 Million Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD - Free Report) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,610,224 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 1,473,894 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 3.17% of Church & Dwight worth $638,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 101.3% in the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 322 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on CHD shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $91.00 price target on Church & Dwight and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Evercore set a $105.00 price target on Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, May 4th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Church & Dwight from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $102.59.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $96.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.17. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.33 and a fifty-two week high of $106.04.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.46 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 11.81%.The company's quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Church & Dwight has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.710-3.810 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.3075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Church & Dwight's payout ratio is currently 40.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.58, for a total value of $704,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 30,070 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,024,440.60. The trade was a 18.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc is a U.S.-based consumer products company best known for its Arm & Hammer baking soda business. Founded in 1846 with the manufacture and marketing of sodium bicarbonate, the company has grown into a diversified maker and marketer of household, personal care and specialty products. Church & Dwight is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CHD and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

The company's portfolio spans a range of categories including household cleaning and laundry, oral care, personal care, sexual wellness and health & wellness.

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