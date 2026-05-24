JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Holdings Reduced by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,698,539 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 701,428 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 2.3% of Bessemer Group Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.17% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $1,513,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Merrithew & Thorsten Inc purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Miller Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Collier Financial purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company's stock.

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JPMorgan Chase & Co. News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM stock opened at $306.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $821.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.03. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $256.00 and a 12-month high of $337.25. The business's fifty day moving average price is $300.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $307.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $50.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.30 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 20.66%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.43 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Robin Leopold sold 433 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.06, for a total transaction of $127,760.98. Following the sale, the insider owned 64,920 shares in the company, valued at $19,155,295.20. This represents a 0.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 3,022 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.41, for a total value of $935,037.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 32,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,036,641.58. This trade represents a 8.52% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 28,589 shares of company stock worth $8,747,496 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Argus upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "buy" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Daiwa Securities Group dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $328.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $339.08.

View Our Latest Report on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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