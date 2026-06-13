JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Holdings Trimmed by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,635 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 8,730 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC's holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $14,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 70,077 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $22,580,000 after acquiring an additional 5,101 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,784 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $8,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 107,700 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $33,972,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,883 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,862,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.0% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 452,612 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $142,767,000 after purchasing an additional 37,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. HSBC upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Dbs Bank raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Autonomous Res reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $324.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $339.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPM stock opened at $320.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $858.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $306.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $306.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $262.71 and a 1-year high of $337.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $50.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.30 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 20.66%.The firm's revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.4 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 9,136 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.56, for a total value of $2,800,732.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 90,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,590,706.56. This represents a 9.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 433 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.06, for a total transaction of $127,760.98. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 64,920 shares in the company, valued at $19,155,295.20. The trade was a 0.66% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 28,589 shares of company stock worth $8,747,496 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

Key JPMorgan Chase & Co. News

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Positive Sentiment: Erste Group raised its FY2027 earnings estimate for JPMorgan, signaling confidence in the bank’s longer-term profitability; it now expects $23.55 per share versus a prior $23.47. MarketBeat earnings estimate update

Erste Group raised its FY2027 earnings estimate for JPMorgan, signaling confidence in the bank’s longer-term profitability; it now expects $23.55 per share versus a prior $23.47. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan is deepening its presence in the Charlotte suburbs with new branch openings, a sign of continued retail banking expansion and customer acquisition. Business Journals article

JPMorgan is deepening its presence in the Charlotte suburbs with new branch openings, a sign of continued retail banking expansion and customer acquisition. Positive Sentiment: Several recent commentary pieces highlighted JPMorgan as an attractive stock to own, reinforcing the view that investors still see it as a high-quality banking franchise. Yahoo Finance article

Several recent commentary pieces highlighted JPMorgan as an attractive stock to own, reinforcing the view that investors still see it as a high-quality banking franchise. Neutral Sentiment: Media coverage around Jamie Dimon’s criticism of crypto regulation and the “debanking” probe keeps JPMorgan in the regulatory spotlight, but these stories are more about policy debate than immediate fundamentals. Benzinga article

Media coverage around Jamie Dimon’s criticism of crypto regulation and the “debanking” probe keeps JPMorgan in the regulatory spotlight, but these stories are more about policy debate than immediate fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: The Justice Department’s sweeping “debanking” investigation into JPMorgan and other large banks adds a legal and reputational overhang that could weigh on sentiment if the probe intensifies. New York Post/Reuters coverage

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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