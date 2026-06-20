JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM is Groupama Asset Managment's 6th Largest Position

Groupama Asset Managment reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 760,026 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 17,118 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 3.6% of Groupama Asset Managment's investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Groupama Asset Managment's holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $244,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Timmons Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Merrithew & Thorsten Inc acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, WHI TRUST Co LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM stock opened at $325.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $871.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $309.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $307.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $272.11 and a 52-week high of $338.09.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $50.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $48.30 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The firm's revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s payout ratio is 28.74%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 433 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.06, for a total value of $127,760.98. Following the transaction, the insider owned 64,920 shares in the company, valued at $19,155,295.20. The trade was a 0.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 9,136 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.56, for a total value of $2,800,732.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 90,001 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,590,706.56. This represents a 9.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,589 shares of company stock worth $8,747,496. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Dbs Bank raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays reissued a "buy" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Daiwa Securities Group decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $328.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $339.08.

View Our Latest Research Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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