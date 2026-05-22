JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Position Decreased by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,731 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 4,742 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.8% of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp's portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp's holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $95,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. World Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 246,018 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $75,343,000 after buying an additional 12,425 shares during the last quarter. Topsail Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Topsail Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,856 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Rollins Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Rollins Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,553 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $14,356,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Birchbrook Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Birchbrook Inc. now owns 9,165 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,953,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al now owns 434,698 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $140,068,000 after buying an additional 21,160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company's stock.

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Key JPMorgan Chase & Co. News

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE:JPM opened at $303.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $812.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.03. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $300.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $256.00 and a 1 year high of $337.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $50.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.30 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 20.66%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.43 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,468 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.27, for a total value of $1,641,876.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 46,428 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,940,935.56. This represents a 10.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 9,136 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.56, for a total transaction of $2,800,732.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 90,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,590,706.56. The trade was a 9.22% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,589 shares of company stock worth $8,747,496. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Autonomous Res cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $324.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $295.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Daiwa Securities Group dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $328.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $339.08.

View Our Latest Stock Report on JPM

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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