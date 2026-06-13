JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Shares Acquired by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 475,926 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 23,314 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.1% of Banco Santander S.A.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Banco Santander S.A.'s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $153,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $11,396,496,000. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth $696,885,000. American Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,172.2% in the fourth quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,259,400 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $728,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081,800 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,033.3% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,155,120 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $679,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 86.1% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,042,034 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,171,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company's stock.

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JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 2.3%

JPM opened at $320.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $306.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.96. The company has a market cap of $858.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $262.71 and a 1 year high of $337.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $50.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.30 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The company's revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.4 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio is 28.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.06, for a total value of $127,760.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 64,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,155,295.20. This trade represents a 0.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 3,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.41, for a total value of $935,037.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 32,438 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,036,641.58. This trade represents a 8.52% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 28,589 shares of company stock worth $8,747,496 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $295.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Dbs Bank raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. DZ Bank reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $361.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $339.08.

Read Our Latest Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Trending Headlines about JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Positive Sentiment: Erste Group raised its FY2027 earnings estimate for JPMorgan, signaling confidence in the bank’s longer-term profitability; it now expects $23.55 per share versus a prior $23.47. MarketBeat earnings estimate update

Erste Group raised its FY2027 earnings estimate for JPMorgan, signaling confidence in the bank’s longer-term profitability; it now expects $23.55 per share versus a prior $23.47. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan is deepening its presence in the Charlotte suburbs with new branch openings, a sign of continued retail banking expansion and customer acquisition. Business Journals article

JPMorgan is deepening its presence in the Charlotte suburbs with new branch openings, a sign of continued retail banking expansion and customer acquisition. Positive Sentiment: Several recent commentary pieces highlighted JPMorgan as an attractive stock to own, reinforcing the view that investors still see it as a high-quality banking franchise. Yahoo Finance article

Several recent commentary pieces highlighted JPMorgan as an attractive stock to own, reinforcing the view that investors still see it as a high-quality banking franchise. Neutral Sentiment: Media coverage around Jamie Dimon’s criticism of crypto regulation and the “debanking” probe keeps JPMorgan in the regulatory spotlight, but these stories are more about policy debate than immediate fundamentals. Benzinga article

Media coverage around Jamie Dimon’s criticism of crypto regulation and the “debanking” probe keeps JPMorgan in the regulatory spotlight, but these stories are more about policy debate than immediate fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: The Justice Department’s sweeping “debanking” investigation into JPMorgan and other large banks adds a legal and reputational overhang that could weigh on sentiment if the probe intensifies. New York Post/Reuters coverage

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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