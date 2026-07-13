JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Shares Acquired by Cvfg LLC

Cvfg LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) by 1,677.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,992 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 33,967 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.3% of Cvfg LLC's holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Cvfg LLC's holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $10,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Saxon Interests Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.5% during the first quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 15,780 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $4,642,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Golden Road Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.8% in the first quarter. Golden Road Advisors LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Flatrock Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $806,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 82,267 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $24,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 12,683 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.1%

JPM opened at $336.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $900.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.99. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $315.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $279.10 and a fifty-two week high of $343.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $50.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $48.30 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.82 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,467 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.73, for a total value of $1,808,100.91. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 40,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,547,031.53. This trade represents a 11.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 3,022 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.41, for a total transaction of $935,037.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 32,438 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,036,641.58. This trade represents a 8.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 33,623 shares of company stock valued at $10,427,835 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

More JPMorgan Chase & Co. News

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Daiwa Securities Group lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $328.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "buy" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $345.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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