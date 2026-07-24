JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Shares Bought by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 38.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 202,264 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 56,127 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 0.9% of AIA Group Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. AIA Group Ltd's holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $59,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $11,396,496,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 889.3% in the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 8,673,530 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,794,785,000 after buying an additional 7,796,814 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,172.2% in the fourth quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,259,400 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $728,024,000 after buying an additional 2,081,800 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 86.1% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,042,034 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,171,826,000 after buying an additional 1,870,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $474,516,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,467 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.73, for a total value of $1,808,100.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 40,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,547,031.53. This represents a 11.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 3,022 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.41, for a total transaction of $935,037.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 32,438 shares in the company, valued at $10,036,641.58. The trade was a 8.52% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 18,876 shares of company stock worth $5,907,051 in the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $349.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $936.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.99. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $279.10 and a twelve month high of $351.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $322.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.84.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Autonomous Res decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $324.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. HSBC upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $350.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a "positive" rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $358.67.

Read Our Latest Report on JPM

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JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

Further Reading

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