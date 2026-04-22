JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Shares Bought by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 801,296 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 51,581 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.'s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $258,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $11,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 10,934 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,475,000. Finally, Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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JPMorgan Chase & Co. News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.40, for a total value of $1,042,985.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 61,949 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,981,173.60. This represents a 5.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.06, for a total value of $127,760.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 64,920 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,155,295.20. The trade was a 0.66% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,908 shares of company stock valued at $22,065,882. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on JPM. Barclays reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. CICC Research began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $355.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Truist Financial increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $323.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $328.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $336.16.

View Our Latest Analysis on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $313.29 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $231.37 and a 1-year high of $337.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $840.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. The business's fifty day moving average price is $298.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 20.66%.The company had revenue of $50.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $48.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.07 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.34 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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