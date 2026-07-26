JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Shares Purchased by Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC

Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) by 171.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,173 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 4,526 shares during the quarter. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Timmons Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $352.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $279.10 and a 52 week high of $353.37. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $323.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $945.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.99.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $58.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $50.72 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 21.86%.JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 23.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on JPM. DZ Bank reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued a "positive" rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $408.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $358.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on JPM

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.73, for a total transaction of $1,808,100.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 40,961 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,547,031.53. This represents a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 3,022 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.41, for a total value of $935,037.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 32,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,036,641.58. This trade represents a 8.52% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,876 shares of company stock valued at $5,907,051. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider JPMorgan Chase & Co., you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and JPMorgan Chase & Co. wasn't on the list.

While JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here