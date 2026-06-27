JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Shares Purchased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,596 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 5,397 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.0% of Banque Cantonale Vaudoise's investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise's holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $26,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,385,268 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $21,390,662,000 after buying an additional 939,421 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $11,396,496,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,424,482 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $7,547,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,583 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,019,564 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $6,128,484,000 after acquiring an additional 110,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,018,656 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $5,161,532,000 after acquiring an additional 296,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $295.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $332.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "buy" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Autonomous Res reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $324.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $339.58.

Read Our Latest Analysis on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $328.73 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $279.10 and a 1-year high of $343.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $880.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $311.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $308.42.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The company had revenue of $50.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.07 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.44 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s payout ratio is 28.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,919 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.42, for a total value of $1,522,036.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 85,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,326,072.44. This trade represents a 5.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 3,022 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.41, for a total value of $935,037.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 32,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,036,641.58. The trade was a 8.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 33,623 shares of company stock valued at $10,427,835 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan cleared the Federal Reserve’s annual stress test, reinforcing that the bank is well capitalized and can withstand a severe downturn. That result supports higher payouts and helps confirm the firm’s balance-sheet strength. Article Title

JPMorgan cleared the Federal Reserve’s annual stress test, reinforcing that the bank is well capitalized and can withstand a severe downturn. That result supports higher payouts and helps confirm the firm’s balance-sheet strength. Positive Sentiment: The board approved a 10% dividend increase and a new $50 billion share buyback, which is a strong signal of confidence in earnings power and capital generation. Article Title

The board approved a 10% dividend increase and a new $50 billion share buyback, which is a strong signal of confidence in earnings power and capital generation. Positive Sentiment: The stock recently hit an all-time high as investors reacted favorably to the dividend boost, buyback authorization, and ongoing confidence in JPMorgan’s earnings and capital return profile. Article Title

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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