JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 744,679 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 63,548 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.1% of CI Investments Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. CI Investments Inc.'s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $219,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Timmons Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth $35,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 3,022 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.41, for a total value of $935,037.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 32,438 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,036,641.58. The trade was a 8.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,468 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.27, for a total transaction of $1,641,876.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 46,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,940,935.56. This trade represents a 10.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,876 shares of company stock valued at $5,907,051. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on JPM. Daiwa Securities Group decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $328.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Dbs Bank upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $370.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $391.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Autonomous Res lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $324.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $358.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $352.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business's fifty day moving average price is $323.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $311.13. The stock has a market cap of $945.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.99. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $279.10 and a one year high of $353.37.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.55. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 21.86%.The company had revenue of $58.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $50.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.96 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 23.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.71%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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