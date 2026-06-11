JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Shares Sold by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC reduced its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,992 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 4,016 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.9% of Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC's holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $58,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Roxbury Financial LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 8,011 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% during the third quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Essential Planning LLC. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 1,399 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tevis Investment Management increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the third quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 4,238 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays restated a "buy" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Dbs Bank upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Evercore upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Truist Financial upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $323.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $339.08.

View Our Latest Report on JPM

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,468 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.27, for a total value of $1,641,876.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 46,428 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,940,935.56. This represents a 10.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 433 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.06, for a total value of $127,760.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 64,920 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,155,295.20. The trade was a 0.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 28,589 shares of company stock worth $8,747,496 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $309.78 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $262.71 and a 1-year high of $337.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $305.39 and a 200-day moving average of $306.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $830.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 20.66%.The company had revenue of $50.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.07 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

See Also

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