JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Shares Sold by DJE Kapital AG

DJE Kapital AG lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 29.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,958 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 112,290 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.7% of DJE Kapital AG's holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. DJE Kapital AG's holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $77,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 382,685 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $112,571,000 after buying an additional 141,684 shares in the last quarter. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,130 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. DUTCH ASSET Corp raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. DUTCH ASSET Corp now owns 5,784 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,518 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,682,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% in the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 142,142 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $41,812,000 after acquiring an additional 4,274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company's stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE JPM opened at $352.88 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $323.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $279.10 and a one year high of $353.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $945.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.99.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.55. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The business had revenue of $58.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.96 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 23.97 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on JPM. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Argus raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $370.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $358.67.

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JPMorgan Chase & Co. News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,919 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.42, for a total value of $1,522,036.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 85,082 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,326,072.44. The trade was a 5.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 3,022 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.41, for a total value of $935,037.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 32,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,036,641.58. The trade was a 8.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 18,876 shares of company stock valued at $5,907,051 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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