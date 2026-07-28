JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 800,542 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 100,713 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.4% of Epoch Investment Partners Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.'s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $235,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,385,268 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $21,390,662,000 after buying an additional 939,421 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,396,496,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,424,482 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $7,547,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,583 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,019,564 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $6,128,484,000 after acquiring an additional 110,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,968,884 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $5,578,788,000 after acquiring an additional 607,288 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Zacks Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $391.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Autonomous Res dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $324.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $358.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 3,022 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.41, for a total transaction of $935,037.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 32,438 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,036,641.58. This represents a 8.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,468 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.27, for a total value of $1,641,876.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 46,428 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,940,935.56. This trade represents a 10.54% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 18,876 shares of company stock valued at $5,907,051 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about JPMorgan Chase & Co.

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JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $356.15 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $279.10 and a 52 week high of $359.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $324.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.12. The company has a market cap of $954.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $58.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $50.72 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 21.86%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.96 EPS. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 23.97 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s payout ratio is 25.71%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

Further Reading

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