JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Shares Sold by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,783 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 4,466 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.4% of Independent Advisor Alliance's holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Independent Advisor Alliance's holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $55,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Merrithew & Thorsten Inc acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Miller Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 433 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.06, for a total transaction of $127,760.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 64,920 shares in the company, valued at $19,155,295.20. This trade represents a 0.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 9,136 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.56, for a total value of $2,800,732.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 90,001 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,590,706.56. This represents a 9.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,589 shares of company stock valued at $8,747,496. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Evercore increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird set a $295.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $380.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $339.08.

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JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $303.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $812.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.03. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $256.00 and a fifty-two week high of $337.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $300.47 and a 200 day moving average of $307.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $50.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.30 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 20.66%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.43 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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