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JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Shares Sold by Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.

Written by MarketBeat
May 25, 2026
JPMorgan Chase & Co. logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Lockheed Martin Investment Management cut its JPMorgan position by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, selling 20,180 shares and leaving it with 236,270 shares valued at about $76.1 million.
  • JPMorgan reported a strong quarter, with EPS of $5.94 beating estimates and revenue rising 10% year over year to $50.54 billion. Analysts now expect the bank to earn 22.43 EPS for the full fiscal year.
  • The company also announced a quarterly dividend of $1.50 per share and continues to see mixed analyst views, with a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.08.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. decreased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,270 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 20,180 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 2.5% of Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.'s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.'s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $76,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Merrithew & Thorsten Inc acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. WHI TRUST Co LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Miller Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.27, for a total transaction of $1,641,876.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 46,428 shares in the company, valued at $13,940,935.56. This represents a 10.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.06, for a total transaction of $127,760.98. Following the transaction, the insider owned 64,920 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,155,295.20. This represents a 0.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,589 shares of company stock valued at $8,747,496. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.0%

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $306.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $300.85 and a 200-day moving average of $307.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $256.00 and a one year high of $337.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $821.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.03.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The company had revenue of $50.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.07 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JPM. DZ Bank reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Daiwa Securities Group reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $328.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Zacks Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $339.08.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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