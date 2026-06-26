JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Shares Sold by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,611 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 5,799 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.8% of SVB Wealth LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. SVB Wealth LLC's holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $27,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Timmons Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Merrithew & Thorsten Inc acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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JPMorgan Chase & Co. News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JPM. DZ Bank restated a "neutral" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Daiwa Securities Group reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $328.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Autonomous Res lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $324.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Dbs Bank upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $339.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on JPM

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,468 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.27, for a total value of $1,641,876.36. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 46,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,940,935.56. The trade was a 10.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 9,136 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.56, for a total transaction of $2,800,732.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 90,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,590,706.56. This trade represents a 9.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 33,623 shares of company stock valued at $10,427,835 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.5%

JPM stock opened at $335.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $897.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $310.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.28. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $279.10 and a one year high of $343.45.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $50.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.30 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 20.66%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.44 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio is 28.74%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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