JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Stake Lifted by Stenger Family Office LLC

Stenger Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,298 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 7,889 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 3.8% of Stenger Family Office LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Stenger Family Office LLC's holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $20,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Timmons Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE:JPM opened at $336.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $900.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.99. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $279.10 and a 52 week high of $343.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $315.85 and a 200 day moving average of $309.69.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 20.66%.The business had revenue of $50.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.07 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s payout ratio is 28.74%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.27, for a total value of $1,641,876.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 46,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,940,935.56. This trade represents a 10.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 9,136 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.56, for a total value of $2,800,732.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 90,001 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,590,706.56. This represents a 9.22% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 33,623 shares of company stock valued at $10,427,835 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $336.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $332.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Dbs Bank upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $328.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $345.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Key JPMorgan Chase & Co. News

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

See Also

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