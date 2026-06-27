JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Stock Holdings Decreased by Courant Investment Management LLC

Courant Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,697 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 20.3% of Courant Investment Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Courant Investment Management LLC's holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $20,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Timmons Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Merrithew & Thorsten Inc purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company's stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. HSBC lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $332.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday. Argus raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $339.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $328.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $880.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company's fifty day moving average price is $311.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $308.42. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $279.10 and a 1 year high of $343.45.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $50.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.30 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 20.66%.JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,468 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.27, for a total value of $1,641,876.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 46,428 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,940,935.56. This trade represents a 10.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 5,611 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total transaction of $1,720,052.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 35,460 shares in the company, valued at $10,870,263. The trade was a 13.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,623 shares of company stock valued at $10,427,835. Insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan cleared the Federal Reserve’s annual stress test, reinforcing that the bank is well capitalized and can withstand a severe downturn. That result supports higher payouts and helps confirm the firm’s balance-sheet strength. Article Title

JPMorgan cleared the Federal Reserve’s annual stress test, reinforcing that the bank is well capitalized and can withstand a severe downturn. That result supports higher payouts and helps confirm the firm’s balance-sheet strength. Positive Sentiment: The board approved a 10% dividend increase and a new $50 billion share buyback, which is a strong signal of confidence in earnings power and capital generation. Article Title

The board approved a 10% dividend increase and a new $50 billion share buyback, which is a strong signal of confidence in earnings power and capital generation. Positive Sentiment: The stock recently hit an all-time high as investors reacted favorably to the dividend boost, buyback authorization, and ongoing confidence in JPMorgan’s earnings and capital return profile. Article Title

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider JPMorgan Chase & Co., you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and JPMorgan Chase & Co. wasn't on the list.

While JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here