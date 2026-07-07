JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Stock Holdings Lessened by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp lessened its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 739,677 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 42,537 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.8% of Boston Trust Walden Corp's holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Boston Trust Walden Corp's holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $217,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Timmons Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Barclays reissued a "buy" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "neutral" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $361.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Autonomous Res dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $324.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $336.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $342.12.

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Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 9,136 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.56, for a total value of $2,800,732.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 90,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,590,706.56. The trade was a 9.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,468 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.27, for a total transaction of $1,641,876.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 46,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,940,935.56. This trade represents a 10.54% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,623 shares of company stock worth $10,427,835. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of JPM stock opened at $337.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $905.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $313.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $309.02. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $279.10 and a twelve month high of $343.45.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $50.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $48.30 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.07 EPS. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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