JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Stock Position Boosted by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 369,745 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 9,967 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC's holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $108,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Timmons Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $338.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $319.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.32. The company has a market cap of $907.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $279.10 and a 1 year high of $351.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.55. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 21.86%.The firm had revenue of $58.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.96 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 23.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.71%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 3,022 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.41, for a total transaction of $935,037.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 32,438 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,036,641.58. The trade was a 8.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,468 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.27, for a total transaction of $1,641,876.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 46,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,940,935.56. This represents a 10.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,876 shares of company stock valued at $5,907,051. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about JPMorgan Chase & Co.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. DZ Bank restated a "neutral" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Daiwa Securities Group decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $328.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $418.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $370.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $356.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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