JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Stock Position Cut by Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 661,597 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 9,794 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 4.2% of Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC's holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $213,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roxbury Financial LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 8,011 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,581,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% during the third quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Essential Planning LLC. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 1,399 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tevis Investment Management raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the third quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 4,238 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company's stock.

More JPMorgan Chase & Co. News

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Positive Sentiment: Erste Group raised its FY2027 earnings estimate for JPMorgan, signaling confidence in the bank’s longer-term profitability; it now expects $23.55 per share versus a prior $23.47. MarketBeat earnings estimate update

Erste Group raised its FY2027 earnings estimate for JPMorgan, signaling confidence in the bank’s longer-term profitability; it now expects $23.55 per share versus a prior $23.47. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan is deepening its presence in the Charlotte suburbs with new branch openings, a sign of continued retail banking expansion and customer acquisition. Business Journals article

JPMorgan is deepening its presence in the Charlotte suburbs with new branch openings, a sign of continued retail banking expansion and customer acquisition. Positive Sentiment: Several recent commentary pieces highlighted JPMorgan as an attractive stock to own, reinforcing the view that investors still see it as a high-quality banking franchise. Yahoo Finance article

Several recent commentary pieces highlighted JPMorgan as an attractive stock to own, reinforcing the view that investors still see it as a high-quality banking franchise. Neutral Sentiment: Media coverage around Jamie Dimon’s criticism of crypto regulation and the “debanking” probe keeps JPMorgan in the regulatory spotlight, but these stories are more about policy debate than immediate fundamentals. Benzinga article

Media coverage around Jamie Dimon’s criticism of crypto regulation and the “debanking” probe keeps JPMorgan in the regulatory spotlight, but these stories are more about policy debate than immediate fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: The Justice Department’s sweeping “debanking” investigation into JPMorgan and other large banks adds a legal and reputational overhang that could weigh on sentiment if the probe intensifies. New York Post/Reuters coverage

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 9,136 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.56, for a total value of $2,800,732.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 90,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,590,706.56. This trade represents a 9.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,468 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.27, for a total value of $1,641,876.36. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 46,428 shares in the company, valued at $13,940,935.56. This represents a 10.54% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,589 shares of company stock valued at $8,747,496. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JPM. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Autonomous Res cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $324.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Evercore upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $339.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $320.55 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $262.71 and a 1-year high of $337.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $858.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.00. The business's 50 day moving average is $306.29 and its 200-day moving average is $306.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $50.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.30 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 20.66%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.4 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

Further Reading

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