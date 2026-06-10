JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Position in AMETEK, Inc. $AME

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME - Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,109,307 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 93,235 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.79% of AMETEK worth $843,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AME. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,784 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the technology company's stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 223,227 shares of the technology company's stock worth $40,392,000 after purchasing an additional 61,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 158,274 shares of the technology company's stock worth $28,641,000 after purchasing an additional 81,178 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 530 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.78, for a total transaction of $114,893.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,480 shares of the company's stock, valued at $971,174.40. The trade was a 10.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMETEK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $229.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.43 and a twelve month high of $243.18. The firm has a market cap of $52.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $228.25 and a 200 day moving average of $219.89.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.07. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. AMETEK has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.940-8.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. AMETEK's payout ratio is presently 20.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on AME shares. Wall Street Zen cut AMETEK from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on AMETEK from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho set a $270.00 price target on AMETEK in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $259.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $252.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMETEK

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices that serves a broad range of industries. Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, the company designs and produces precision instruments, electronic measurement devices, specialty sensors, and electric motors and motion control systems. Its product portfolio includes analytical and monitoring instruments, calibration equipment, power supplies, embedded electronics, and industrial motors and drives used for critical applications.

The company operates through two primary business platforms — an electronic instruments group focused on analytical, test and measurement and sensor products, and an electromechanical group that supplies motors, actuators, and related power and motion solutions.

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