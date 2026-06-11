JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. $VEEV

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV - Free Report) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,521,946 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 954,312 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.53% of Veeva Systems worth $562,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 1,924.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 413,213 shares of the technology company's stock worth $123,100,000 after buying an additional 392,802 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Veeva Systems by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 892,070 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $199,137,000 after acquiring an additional 90,703 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 50.2% during the third quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 26,541 shares of the technology company's stock worth $7,907,000 after acquiring an additional 8,869 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 37,054 shares of the technology company's stock worth $8,272,000 after acquiring an additional 6,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,941,631 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,770,071,000 after acquiring an additional 235,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Priscilla Hung sold 750 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.64, for a total value of $116,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,253 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $506,296.92. This trade represents a 18.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen cut Veeva Systems from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $250.96.

View Our Latest Analysis on VEEV

Veeva Systems News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Veeva Systems this week:

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $163.82 on Thursday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.05 and a fifty-two week high of $310.50. The firm has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.95. The business's 50 day moving average price is $165.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.92.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 28.37%.The company had revenue of $882.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Veeva Systems has set its FY 2027 guidance at 9.050-9.050 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 2.210-2.220 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems NYSE: VEEV is a cloud software company that develops industry-specific applications and data solutions for the global life sciences sector. Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Pleasanton, California, Veeva focuses on helping pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and consumer health companies manage regulated content, clinical and regulatory processes, quality systems, and commercial operations in a compliant, cloud-native environment. The company completed its initial public offering in 2013 and has since expanded its product suite and international footprint.

Veeva's product portfolio centers on its Vault platform and related application suites, which provide content and data management, clinical trial and regulatory workflows, quality management, and structured commercial capabilities such as customer relationship management and promotional content management.

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