JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 266,843 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. $IR

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR - Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,211,638 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 266,843 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 3.09% of Ingersoll Rand worth $967,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 351 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 166.9% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 427 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 106.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 584 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

NYSE IR opened at $73.90 on Wednesday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $77.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.92 billion, a PE ratio of 49.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.19. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.07 and a 1 year high of $100.96.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.83 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Ingersoll Rand has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.570 EPS. Analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Ingersoll Rand's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore set a $84.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $103.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $92.75.

Read Our Latest Report on Ingersoll Rand

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingersoll Rand

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,492 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $2,683,296.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 209,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,438,992. This trade represents a 12.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company's stock.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand is a diversified industrial company that designs, manufactures and services a wide range of equipment and technologies for commercial, industrial and OEM customers. Its product portfolio includes air compressors and compressed air systems, pneumatic and cordless power tools, material handling and lifting equipment, fluid transfer and pumping solutions, and associated aftermarket parts and service offerings. The company's products support applications across manufacturing, construction, transportation, oil and gas, mining and general industrial markets.

Ingersoll Rand sells through a combination of direct sales, distributor networks and service channels, delivering both capital equipment and recurring aftermarket revenue from parts, maintenance and service contracts.

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