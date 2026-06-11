J.Safra Asset Management Corp Has $8.93 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 52.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,865 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after purchasing an additional 6,830 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for 0.5% of J.Safra Asset Management Corp's portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. J.Safra Asset Management Corp's holdings in Tesla were worth $8,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $35,509,000 after buying an additional 9,293 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $4,187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 9.1% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,135 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGP Franklin LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 21.2% in the second quarter. AGP Franklin LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

Tesla News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts at Piper Sandler and JPMorgan turned more bullish on Tesla, citing stronger-than-expected potential in autonomy, robotics, energy storage, and “physical AI,” with some raising price targets sharply. Article Title

Analysts at Piper Sandler and JPMorgan turned more bullish on Tesla, citing stronger-than-expected potential in autonomy, robotics, energy storage, and “physical AI,” with some raising price targets sharply. Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports said Tesla’s Full Self-Driving narrative is gaining credibility, including Dutch safety data showing far fewer crashes and news that Belgium approved FSD software use. Article Title

Multiple reports said Tesla’s Full Self-Driving narrative is gaining credibility, including Dutch safety data showing far fewer crashes and news that Belgium approved FSD software use. Positive Sentiment: Tesla also received support from reports of continued robotaxi rollout in Austin and renewed optimism around Optimus and other AI-driven projects, reinforcing the view that the stock’s upside may come more from software and autonomy than car sales alone. Article Title

Tesla also received support from reports of continued robotaxi rollout in Austin and renewed optimism around Optimus and other AI-driven projects, reinforcing the view that the stock’s upside may come more from software and autonomy than car sales alone. Positive Sentiment: Tesla’s China sales reportedly rebounded in May, with retail deliveries up 22.5% year over year and exports from Shanghai improving, easing some demand concerns. Article Title

Tesla’s China sales reportedly rebounded in May, with retail deliveries up 22.5% year over year and exports from Shanghai improving, easing some demand concerns. Neutral Sentiment: There was also chatter around a possible SpaceX IPO and broader Elon Musk ecosystem speculation, which has boosted sentiment at times but remains largely a narrative-driven factor rather than a direct Tesla operating update. Article Title

There was also chatter around a possible SpaceX IPO and broader Elon Musk ecosystem speculation, which has boosted sentiment at times but remains largely a narrative-driven factor rather than a direct Tesla operating update. Neutral Sentiment: Tesla CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold shares to cover tax withholding on vested awards, which is routine insider activity and not necessarily a negative fundamental signal. Article Title

Tesla CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold shares to cover tax withholding on vested awards, which is routine insider activity and not necessarily a negative fundamental signal. Negative Sentiment: Broader market weakness tied to Middle East tensions, inflation worries, and a tech selloff pressured Tesla along with other high-multiple growth stocks. Article Title

Broader market weakness tied to Middle East tensions, inflation worries, and a tech selloff pressured Tesla along with other high-multiple growth stocks. Negative Sentiment: Competition remains intense, with BYD accelerating charger and product investments and Rivian launching lower-priced EVs, keeping pressure on Tesla’s pricing and market share outlook. Article Title

Competition remains intense, with BYD accelerating charger and product investments and Rivian launching lower-priced EVs, keeping pressure on Tesla’s pricing and market share outlook. Negative Sentiment: Investors also remain cautious about Tesla’s premium valuation and repeated headlines around Musk’s SpaceX plans and merger speculation, which can distract from near-term execution and add volatility. Article Title

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $381.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 350.08, a PEG ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $288.77 and a 1-year high of $498.83. The business's 50 day moving average is $397.29 and its 200-day moving average is $416.02.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.Tesla's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TSLA. Barclays restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Tesla from $352.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Glj Research reaffirmed a "sell" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Tesla from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and upped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $404.37.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TSLA

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the sale, the director directly owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. The trade was a 35.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,147,700. The trade was a 14.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 57,824 shares of company stock valued at $21,657,588 over the last ninety days. 19.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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