J.Safra Asset Management Corp Purchases 6,784 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) by 89.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,366 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after purchasing an additional 6,784 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp's holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 142,587 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $33,972,000 after acquiring an additional 8,491 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 315.7% during the 2nd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,054,144 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $489,420,000 after purchasing an additional 9,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 81.7% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,845,316 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $677,925,000 after buying an additional 1,279,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 5,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total transaction of $979,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 181,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,623,713.30. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jon Freier sold 4,799 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $911,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 217,168 shares in the company, valued at $41,261,920. The trade was a 2.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMUS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Arete Research lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer raised shares of T-Mobile US from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $260.48.

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T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of TMUS opened at $185.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $191.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.94. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.02 and a 1-year high of $261.56. The company has a market cap of $200.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.31.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $23.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. T-Mobile US's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.40%.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

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