JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd Decreases Holdings in Global Ship Lease, Inc. $GSL

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd lowered its stake in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL - Free Report) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,258 shares of the shipping company's stock after selling 70,000 shares during the period. Global Ship Lease makes up approximately 0.9% of JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd owned 0.82% of Global Ship Lease worth $10,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSL. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 626,787 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $19,242,000 after purchasing an additional 16,188 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 613,287 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $16,136,000 after buying an additional 31,047 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Global Ship Lease by 23.4% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 567,442 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $17,420,000 after buying an additional 107,651 shares during the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global Ship Lease by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 446,060 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $15,629,000 after buying an additional 13,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Global Ship Lease during the first quarter worth $12,681,000. 50.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Ship Lease Stock Performance

Shares of Global Ship Lease stock opened at $43.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock's fifty day moving average is $39.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.76. Global Ship Lease, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.28 and a 52 week high of $43.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.90.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The shipping company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.16. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 50.01%.The business had revenue of $198.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.87 million. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Ship Lease Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.8%. Global Ship Lease's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Global Ship Lease in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Global Ship Lease from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Global Ship Lease in a report on Friday, April 24th. They set a "buy" rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Fearnley Fonds raised shares of Global Ship Lease from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Global Ship Lease from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Global Ship Lease

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease NYSE: GSL is a Bermuda-based containership charter owner focused on acquiring, owning and leasing modern, fuel-efficient vessels to major liner operators. Founded in 2011 and listed on the New York Stock Exchange the same year, the company’s fleet primarily comprises post-Panamax containerships designed to serve the high-volume Asia–Europe and transpacific shipping lanes. By specializing in long-term charter agreements, Global Ship Lease aims to maintain stable revenue streams and minimize spot-market volatility.

The company’s business model centers on negotiating multi-year time charters with leading global shipping lines.

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