Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 39,079 shares of the credit services provider's stock, valued at approximately $21,551,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Atlatl Advisers LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atlatl Advisers LLC now owns 586 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Trustmark Bank Trust Department grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% in the third quarter. Trustmark Bank Trust Department now owns 1,744 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% in the third quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.8% in the third quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.6% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 513 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mastercard news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 371 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.01, for a total value of $217,038.71. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,035,181.07. The trade was a 4.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Ling Hai sold 4,318 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.43, for a total transaction of $2,774,012.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 35,750 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,966,872.50. The trade was a 10.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 16,959 shares of company stock valued at $10,560,510 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $631.00 to $647.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $695.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $632.00 target price (up from $609.00) on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $696.00 to $742.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating and set a $665.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $715.35.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Mastercard

Recent Mastercard Headlines

These are some of the MA headlines that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Mastercard Accept could bring cash-based small businesses onto its network using smartphone-enabled digital payments, potentially expanding payment volume over time. Mastercard Accept analysis

Mastercard Accept could bring cash-based small businesses onto its network using smartphone-enabled digital payments, potentially expanding payment volume over time. Positive Sentiment: UBS sees Mastercard benefiting as tokenized payments expand, which could support its role in secure digital transactions. Tokenized payments coverage

UBS sees Mastercard benefiting as tokenized payments expand, which could support its role in secure digital transactions. Negative Sentiment: Research cited in coverage finds consumers interested in AI payments but concerned about control and who is responsible if something goes wrong—potential barriers to adoption. Consumer concerns about AI payments

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $660.25 on Thursday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $464.52 and a 1 year high of $681.99. The firm has a market cap of $575.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $611.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $546.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.66 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 260.86% and a net margin of 46.73%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.38 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 20.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 9th. Mastercard's payout ratio is presently 18.20%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that connects consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. Its core business is operating a payment network that enables electronic transactions, including payments made with Mastercard-branded credit, debit and prepaid cards. The company also offers services related to digital payments, fraud prevention, cybersecurity, data analytics and business consulting. Its products and services support in-person and online transactions, as well as money transfers and other payment needs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report).

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