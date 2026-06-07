Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 18,559 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 610,506 shares of the information services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 18,559 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.5% of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.'s holdings in Alphabet were worth $191,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ring Mountain Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Ring Mountain Capital LLC now owns 3,554 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. now owns 1,589 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. HRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. HRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Certior Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Certior Financial Group LLC now owns 919 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company's stock.

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Alphabet Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $365.76 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.33 and a 1 year high of $404.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $350.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $327.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $2.43. The company had revenue of $109.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.96 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 37.92%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.29 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. This is a boost from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. Alphabet's payout ratio is currently 6.41%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 8,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.89, for a total transaction of $2,481,078.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 51,808 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,293,309.12. This represents a 14.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $2,077,531.25. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 193,016 shares of company stock valued at $17,282,549. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company's stock.

Alphabet News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Alphabet signed a major cloud-computing agreement with SpaceX, with reports putting the deal at about $920 million per month for 32 months, which could provide a meaningful revenue stream and reinforce demand for Google Cloud. Article Title

Alphabet signed a major cloud-computing agreement with SpaceX, with reports putting the deal at about for 32 months, which could provide a meaningful revenue stream and reinforce demand for Google Cloud. Positive Sentiment: Alphabet’s municipal-bond debut drew strong investor demand, suggesting institutions still view the company as a high-quality borrower with flexible financing options. Article Title

Alphabet’s municipal-bond debut drew strong investor demand, suggesting institutions still view the company as a high-quality borrower with flexible financing options. Positive Sentiment: Some investors and analysts said the equity raise is a strategic move to accelerate AI infrastructure and may help Alphabet defend and expand its long-term leadership in search, cloud, and AI. Article Title

Some investors and analysts said the equity raise is a strategic move to accelerate AI infrastructure and may help Alphabet defend and expand its long-term leadership in search, cloud, and AI. Neutral Sentiment: Alphabet also appeared in commentary about AI-related partnerships, including potential indirect benefits from the SpaceX IPO and other cloud collaborations, but these are mostly longer-term strategic themes rather than immediate catalysts. Article Title

Alphabet also appeared in commentary about AI-related partnerships, including potential indirect benefits from the SpaceX IPO and other cloud collaborations, but these are mostly longer-term strategic themes rather than immediate catalysts. Negative Sentiment: Wall Street coverage focused heavily on Alphabet’s expanding capital expenditures, with some commentators warning that the AI buildout may be getting too expensive and could pressure free cash flow. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOG has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $450.00 price target (up from $400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, June 1st. DZ Bank upgraded Alphabet to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Alphabet from $395.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $376.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on GOOG

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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