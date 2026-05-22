JW Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. $ESTA

JW Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA - Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,061,694 shares of the company's stock after selling 21,091 shares during the quarter. Establishment Labs makes up 72.6% of JW Asset Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. JW Asset Management LLC owned approximately 10.54% of Establishment Labs worth $223,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESTA. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the second quarter worth $14,669,000. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 30.2% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,181,824 shares of the company's stock worth $48,443,000 after purchasing an additional 274,287 shares during the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the second quarter worth $9,050,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 87.1% in the third quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 430,160 shares of the company's stock worth $17,632,000 after purchasing an additional 200,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 11.1% in the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,973,492 shares of the company's stock worth $80,893,000 after purchasing an additional 197,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Establishment Labs news, Director Quiros Juan Jose Chacon sold 105,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total transaction of $7,919,100.00. Following the sale, the director owned 927,504 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $69,952,351.68. This represents a 10.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 330,000 shares of company stock worth $22,854,538 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.99% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on ESTA shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Establishment Labs in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Establishment Labs from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $87.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Stock Performance

Shares of ESTA opened at $71.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.81 and a beta of 1.12. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $64.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.91. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.35 and a 12 month high of $83.31.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $59.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.40 million. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 19.05% and a negative return on equity of 218.77%. The business's revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.70) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc is a global medical technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of silicone gel breast implants for aesthetic and reconstructive surgery. The company's proprietary portfolio is built around patient-focused safety, customization and innovation, offering solutions intended to enhance surgical outcomes and support clinical traceability.

The company's flagship products fall under the Motiva® brand, which includes a range of ergonomic and round breast implants featuring SilkSurface® texturing and an embedded Q Inside® Safety microtransponder for unique implant identification.

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