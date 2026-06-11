J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $171.65 Million Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 920,364 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 40,001 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 3.4% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.'s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $171,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $62,244,133,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 165,377,852 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $30,855,564,000 after buying an additional 22,896,705 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 15,496.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,865,525 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $3,454,534,000 after buying an additional 21,725,326 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,180,313,000. Finally, PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $2,635,969,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain broadly bullish, with reports saying NVIDIA’s profit margins look relatively safe through 2030 and Wall Street still sees strong upside from AI demand, Blackwell ramp momentum, and continued data center spending.

Analysts remain broadly bullish, with reports saying NVIDIA’s profit margins look relatively safe through 2030 and Wall Street still sees strong upside from AI demand, Blackwell ramp momentum, and continued data center spending. Positive Sentiment: Several articles highlight fresh demand signals for NVIDIA hardware, including OpenAI reportedly considering an Ohio data center deal with Nvidia backing, Apple using NVIDIA GPUs for advanced AI workloads via Google Cloud, and Nebius launching NVIDIA-powered AI initiatives in the UK and Europe.

Several articles highlight fresh demand signals for NVIDIA hardware, including OpenAI reportedly considering an Ohio data center deal with Nvidia backing, Apple using NVIDIA GPUs for advanced AI workloads via Google Cloud, and Nebius launching NVIDIA-powered AI initiatives in the UK and Europe. Positive Sentiment: Management and supporters are framing the recent pullback as a buying opportunity, with Jensen Huang’s upbeat comments echoed by commentators such as Jim Cramer and multiple bullish stock-picking pieces.

Management and supporters are framing the recent pullback as a buying opportunity, with Jensen Huang’s upbeat comments echoed by commentators such as Jim Cramer and multiple bullish stock-picking pieces. Positive Sentiment: Company-specific partnerships in South Korea and continued ecosystem expansion suggest NVIDIA remains central to the AI infrastructure buildout, which supports the long-term growth story.

Company-specific partnerships in South Korea and continued ecosystem expansion suggest NVIDIA remains central to the AI infrastructure buildout, which supports the long-term growth story. Neutral Sentiment: Some coverage notes that NVIDIA’s stock is consolidating near technical support after a strong run, which could matter more as a setup for the next move than as a sign of deteriorating fundamentals.

Some coverage notes that NVIDIA’s stock is consolidating near technical support after a strong run, which could matter more as a setup for the next move than as a sign of deteriorating fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: The main headwind is a broader semiconductor and tech selloff, with NVIDIA falling alongside peers like AMD and Broadcom as markets react to inflation, geopolitical worries, and a general pullback from high-multiple AI names.

The main headwind is a broader semiconductor and tech selloff, with NVIDIA falling alongside peers like AMD and Broadcom as markets react to inflation, geopolitical worries, and a general pullback from high-multiple AI names. Negative Sentiment: Some articles also raise valuation concerns and point to hedge fund/institutional selling, suggesting investors are becoming more cautious after NVIDIA’s huge multi-year run.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Tigress Financial restated a "strong-buy" rating and set a $425.00 price objective (up from $360.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. New Street Research decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $343.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird set a $500.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, President Capital lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $305.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $200.42 on Thursday. The company's fifty day moving average is $205.64 and its 200 day moving average is $191.06. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $140.85 and a 52 week high of $236.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The firm had revenue of $81.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is presently 15.31%.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total value of $3,343,815.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 116,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,053,803.55. The trade was a 11.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 42,650 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total transaction of $7,459,058.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 881,387 shares in the company, valued at $154,145,772.43. The trade was a 4.62% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,622,461 shares of company stock valued at $332,629,083. Company insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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