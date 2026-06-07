J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $4.26 Million Stock Position in General Motors Company $GM

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U by 58.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,333 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 19,292 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.'s holdings in General Motors were worth $4,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GM. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in General Motors by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 200,662 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $16,318,000 after acquiring an additional 72,984 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in General Motors by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 72,062 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $5,860,000 after acquiring an additional 32,474 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its position in General Motors by 206.4% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 21,004 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 14,150 shares in the last quarter. Perbak Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in General Motors by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Perbak Capital Partners LLP now owns 47,086 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 22,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldview Capital Management LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldview Capital Management LLC now owns 28,237 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 14,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company's stock.

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General Motors Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $82.10 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $77.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99. General Motors Company has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $87.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $1.09. General Motors had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The firm had revenue of $43.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $43.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.620-12.620 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Motors Company will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. General Motors's payout ratio is 29.03%.

Key General Motors News

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

Positive Sentiment: GM is moving forward with a major $900 million investment tied to a new battery effort at its Warren Tech Center, underscoring the company’s commitment to its electric vehicle future and long-term product pipeline. Article Title

GM is moving forward with a major $900 million investment tied to a new battery effort at its Warren Tech Center, underscoring the company’s commitment to its electric vehicle future and long-term product pipeline. Positive Sentiment: GM was highlighted as a market outperformer in recent trading, reflecting investor interest in the stock after a strong move higher and suggesting improving sentiment around the automaker. Article Title

GM was highlighted as a market outperformer in recent trading, reflecting investor interest in the stock after a strong move higher and suggesting improving sentiment around the automaker. Positive Sentiment: GM was also recognized by Aspen Aerogels as its 2025 Supplier of the Year, reinforcing the automaker’s leadership in EV thermal management and supplier relationships. Article Title

GM was also recognized by Aspen Aerogels as its 2025 Supplier of the Year, reinforcing the automaker’s leadership in EV thermal management and supplier relationships. Neutral Sentiment: GM CEO Mary Barra discussed what it will take for the U.S. to compete with China in the EV race, keeping attention on GM’s strategic positioning but without a direct new financial catalyst. Article Title

GM CEO Mary Barra discussed what it will take for the U.S. to compete with China in the EV race, keeping attention on GM’s strategic positioning but without a direct new financial catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: GM’s board rejected a proposal to separate the chair and CEO roles, a governance update that may not materially change the investment case in the near term. Article Title

GM’s board rejected a proposal to separate the chair and CEO roles, a governance update that may not materially change the investment case in the near term. Negative Sentiment: A supplier strike could disrupt GM pickup production, creating a potential operational headwind if the labor issue lasts. Article Title

A supplier strike could disrupt GM pickup production, creating a potential operational headwind if the labor issue lasts. Negative Sentiment: Reports that Mary Barra sold 23,000 GM shares may add some pressure on sentiment, even if the sale does not necessarily change the company’s fundamentals. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on GM. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of General Motors from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $95.65.

View Our Latest Report on General Motors

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 6,895 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $586,075.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 25,794 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,192,490. This represents a 21.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 9,124 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total transaction of $775,266.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 37,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,177,453.15. The trade was a 19.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 577,567 shares of company stock valued at $47,557,888. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About General Motors

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

Further Reading

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