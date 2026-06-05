J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 115,080 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 862.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,423 shares of the Internet television network's stock after acquiring an additional 115,080 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Netflix were worth $12,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apriem Advisors raised its position in shares of Netflix by 0.6% during the third quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 1,567 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 10.8% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 3.2% during the third quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Netflix by 1.6% during the third quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 574 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 5.2% during the third quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 202 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Citic Securities upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Huber Research raised shares of Netflix from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Netflix from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $114.82.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Netflix

Netflix News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $81.56 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.01 and a 12-month high of $134.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.43.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.61 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $503,993.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 316,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,842,088. This represents a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 420,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total transaction of $40,158,319.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,940 shares of the company's stock, valued at $376,230.60. This trade represents a 99.07% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,313,029 shares of company stock valued at $120,315,776. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Netflix, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Netflix wasn't on the list.

While Netflix currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here