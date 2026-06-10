J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 18,314 Shares of Nebius Group N.V. $NBIS

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Free Report) by 54.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,174 shares of the company's stock after selling 18,314 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Nebius Group were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nebius Group by 1,909.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,421 shares of the company's stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 21,305 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Nebius Group in the fourth quarter worth $7,414,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Nebius Group by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 108,810 shares of the company's stock worth $9,108,000 after acquiring an additional 55,030 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nebius Group by 376.1% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,764 shares of the company's stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 10,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nebius Group during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.90% of the company's stock.

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Nebius Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Nebius Group this week:

Nebius Group Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of Nebius Group stock opened at $220.12 on Wednesday. Nebius Group N.V. has a twelve month low of $43.89 and a twelve month high of $278.84. The company has a quick ratio of 8.33, a current ratio of 8.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company's 50 day moving average is $177.10 and its 200 day moving average is $125.02. The company has a market cap of $55.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.01 and a beta of 4.03.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.13 million. Nebius Group had a net margin of 95.27% and a negative return on equity of 9.11%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 684.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Nebius Group N.V. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NBIS. Weiss Ratings raised Nebius Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Citizens Jmp raised their price objective on shares of Nebius Group from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Nebius Group from $169.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Nebius Group from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BWS Financial raised their price target on shares of Nebius Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $203.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Nebius Group

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Boaz Tal sold 5,100 shares of Nebius Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.39, for a total value of $1,016,889.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 80,754 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,101,540.06. The trade was a 5.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 10,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.20, for a total value of $2,976,331.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive directly owned 26,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,425,913.20. This represents a 28.61% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 694,898 shares of company stock valued at $130,681,379 over the last ninety days.

Nebius Group Company Profile

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

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