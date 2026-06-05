J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 20,530 Shares of Bank of America Corporation $BAC

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC - Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,671 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 20,530 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Bank of America were worth $13,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,629,553 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $254,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,080 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 26.6% during the third quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. now owns 198,918 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $10,262,000 after purchasing an additional 41,809 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 11.2% during the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 677,919 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $34,974,000 after purchasing an additional 68,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 25.0% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 88,226 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 17,625 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other news, insider Geoffrey S. Greener sold 126,756 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $6,719,335.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,373,397 shares in the company, valued at $72,803,774.97. The trade was a 8.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bernard A. Mensah sold 94,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $4,412,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 170,184 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,988,436.96. This represents a 35.58% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank of America News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of America this week:

Bank of America Stock Up 3.2%

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $54.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.18. Bank of America Corporation has a 12-month low of $43.66 and a 12-month high of $57.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $30.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $29.72 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 16.78%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corporation will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Bank of America's payout ratio is currently 27.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Bank of America from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Bank of America from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Bank of America from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $61.06.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Bank of America

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

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