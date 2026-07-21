Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Acquires Shares of 6,200 Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,200 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,018,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DELL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Dell Technologies by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,441,451 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,957,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,841 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,715,998 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,852,450,000 after purchasing an additional 265,740 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,478,732 shares of the technology company's stock worth $939,808,000 after buying an additional 108,011 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,301,008 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $919,051,000 after buying an additional 2,445,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,517,070 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $694,489,000 after buying an additional 1,090,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company's stock.

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Dell Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $381.91 on Tuesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $110.22 and a one year high of $469.47. The business's 50-day moving average price is $375.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.18. The company has a market capitalization of $247.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.31.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.90. The company had revenue of $43.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.74 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 366.90% and a net margin of 6.28%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.77 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Dell Technologies's payout ratio is 20.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In related news, Director Silver Lake Partners V. De (Aiv sold 34,869 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.54, for a total value of $15,814,486.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 43,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,938,071.94. This represents a 44.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 59,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.54, for a total transaction of $26,982,001.68. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 89,222 shares in the company, valued at $40,465,745.88. The trade was a 40.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,434,758 shares of company stock valued at $1,448,870,683. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DELL. Bank of America increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $280.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Dell Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $270.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $492.76.

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About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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