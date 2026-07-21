Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Makes New Investment in Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 696,041 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,002,000. NU accounts for about 1.9% of Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda's portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NU. Maxi Investments CY Ltd grew its position in shares of NU by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. Maxi Investments CY Ltd now owns 783,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,107,000 after buying an additional 361,000 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its stake in NU by 1,045.3% in the fourth quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 311,792 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,219,000 after acquiring an additional 284,569 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NU by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,814,878 shares of the company's stock valued at $415,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,438 shares in the last quarter. Genoa Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new position in NU during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,869,000. Finally, Danske Bank A S grew its position in shares of NU by 515.0% during the fourth quarter. Danske Bank A S now owns 5,074,732 shares of the company's stock worth $84,951,000 after acquiring an additional 4,249,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at NU

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 21,000 shares of NU stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $257,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 162,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,716. The trade was a 11.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NU. Bank of America restated an "underperform" rating on shares of NU in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of NU from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of NU from $18.10 to $16.90 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of NU in a report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of NU from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $17.24.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NU

NU Stock Performance

Shares of NU opened at $14.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.75. The company has a market capitalization of $68.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $11.20 and a 52-week high of $18.98.

NU (NYSE:NU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). NU had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.06 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NU declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 4th that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

NU Profile

Nu Holdings Ltd NYSE: NU, commonly known by its consumer brand Nubank, is a Latin American financial technology company that provides digital banking and financial services through a mobile-first platform. The company’s core offerings include no-fee digital checking accounts, credit cards, personal loans, payments and transfers, and a range of savings and investment products. Nubank emphasizes a streamlined customer experience delivered via its smartphone app, combined with data-driven underwriting and automated customer service tools.

Founded in 2013 by David Vélez, Cristina Junqueira and Edward Wible, Nu grew rapidly by targeting underbanked and digitally savvy consumers in Latin America with low-fee, transparent products.

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