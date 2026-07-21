Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Sells 2,880 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda decreased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 37.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,784 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 2,880 shares during the quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,215,353 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $976,821,000 after buying an additional 1,281,648 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $961,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,974 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $20,049,000 after buying an additional 14,406 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 273.2% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 81,189 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $27,438,000 after acquiring an additional 59,435 shares during the period. Finally, Boyer Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at about $648,000. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Positive Sentiment: TSMC reported record second-quarter results, with revenue growth, strong margins, and raised full-year guidance, reinforcing that AI chip demand remains robust.

TSMC reported record second-quarter results, with revenue growth, strong margins, and raised full-year guidance, reinforcing that AI chip demand remains robust. Positive Sentiment: Several bullish commentaries and analyst notes argue the post-earnings pullback may be a buying opportunity, citing sustained AI-driven growth and expanding leading-edge production.

Several bullish commentaries and analyst notes argue the post-earnings pullback may be a buying opportunity, citing sustained AI-driven growth and expanding leading-edge production. Positive Sentiment: The company said demand for AI chips should stay strong for years, and its expanded Arizona investment underscores confidence in long-term capacity needs and customer demand. Reuters article on AI demand and Arizona investment

The company said demand for AI chips should stay strong for years, and its expanded Arizona investment underscores confidence in long-term capacity needs and customer demand. Positive Sentiment: Coverage citing billionaire investors and “AI capex winners” has kept TSMC in the spotlight as one of the clearest beneficiaries of the AI buildout.

Coverage citing billionaire investors and “AI capex winners” has kept TSMC in the spotlight as one of the clearest beneficiaries of the AI buildout. Neutral Sentiment: Some articles frame the move as a valuation and positioning reset after a strong run, suggesting part of the recent weakness may reflect profits being taken rather than a change in fundamentals. Seeking Alpha article on what was priced in

Some articles frame the move as a valuation and positioning reset after a strong run, suggesting part of the recent weakness may reflect profits being taken rather than a change in fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Investors are worried the extra $100 billion Arizona plan could pressure near-term profit margins, especially with construction labor and infrastructure constraints.

Investors are worried the extra $100 billion Arizona plan could pressure near-term profit margins, especially with construction labor and infrastructure constraints. Negative Sentiment: Broader semiconductor weakness and bear-market concerns in the sector are also weighing on sentiment, even though TSMC’s own results remain strong.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE TSM opened at $402.49 on Tuesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a twelve month low of $223.70 and a twelve month high of $479.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.36. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $426.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $379.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The semiconductor company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $39.89 billion during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 50.31% and a return on equity of 40.88%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $1.1136 per share. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio is 21.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing news, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $13,966,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,495,165 shares in the company, valued at $174,237,371.95. This represents a 7.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Bor-Zen Tien acquired 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.91 per share, with a total value of $139,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president directly owned 11,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $772,575.41. This represents a 22.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders purchased 6,857 shares of company stock worth $512,334 in the last 90 days. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $490.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen upped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $490.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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