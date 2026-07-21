Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Takes Position in Vale S.A. $VALE

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 657,036 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $10,453,000. Vale makes up approximately 2.0% of Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda's portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VALE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Vale by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,913 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL now owns 72,358 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 38,134 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vale by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 66,870 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vale by 5.4% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 17,350 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. 21.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

VALE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Vale from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Vale from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating on shares of Vale in a research report on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Vale from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Vale in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $16.31.

View Our Latest Analysis on VALE

Vale Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE VALE opened at $14.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.46. Vale S.A. has a one year low of $9.36 and a one year high of $17.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business's fifty day moving average is $15.50 and its 200-day moving average is $15.77.

Vale (NYSE:VALE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.08). Vale had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 7.21%.The company had revenue of $9.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.53 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA is a Brazilian multinational mining company and one of the world's largest producers of iron ore and iron ore pellets. In addition to iron ore, the company produces and sells a range of bulk commodities and metals, including nickel, copper, coal, manganese, ferroalloys and cobalt, and it participates in the fertilizer inputs market. Vale also operates extensive logistics assets — including rail, port and maritime logistics — that support its mining and export activities and provide services to third parties in some regions.

Headquartered in Brazil, Vale maintains a global operational footprint with mining, processing and shipping activities across the Americas, Africa, Asia and Oceania.

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