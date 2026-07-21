Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Takes Position in Webster Financial Corporation $WBS

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 51,913 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $3,604,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Webster Financial during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,332 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. ANB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 2.4% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 327,429 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $22,730,000 after purchasing an additional 7,725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company's stock.

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Webster Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WBS opened at $75.38 on Tuesday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $74.25 and its 200 day moving average is $71.06. The stock has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.00. Webster Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $52.69 and a 1-year high of $77.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $764.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.26 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 22.95%.Webster Financial's revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Corporation will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Webster Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WBS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $79.00 to $77.50 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Friday, June 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $73.96.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WBS

Webster Financial Profile

Webster Financial Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Waterbury, Connecticut. Through its principal subsidiary, Webster Bank, N.A., the company offers a broad range of banking products and financial services to individuals, small businesses, and middle-market commercial clients. Key offerings include deposit accounts, residential and commercial real estate lending, equipment finance, treasury management, and payment processing solutions.

In addition to traditional banking services, Webster Financial provides wealth management and insurance products designed to help clients plan for retirement, preserve assets, and manage risk.

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