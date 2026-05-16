Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Strategy Inc $MSTR

Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR - Free Report) by 76.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,934 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 55,072 shares during the period. Strategy accounts for about 1.3% of Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC's holdings in Strategy were worth $2,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSTR. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Strategy by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 313,565 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $101,034,000 after purchasing an additional 43,509 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Strategy by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 118,478 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $38,175,000 after purchasing an additional 20,536 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Strategy by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 204,506 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $65,894,000 after purchasing an additional 64,482 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. increased its stake in Strategy by 119.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 1,550,520 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $499,593,000 after purchasing an additional 842,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shariaportfolio Inc. increased its stake in Strategy by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Shariaportfolio Inc. now owns 106,492 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $34,313,000 after purchasing an additional 16,354 shares in the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting Strategy

Here are the key news stories impacting Strategy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strategy announced a $1.5 billion debt buyback , which could reduce leverage and simplify the capital structure. The company is also continuing to use its preferred-stock funding model to support further Bitcoin purchases. Article Title

Strategy announced a , which could reduce leverage and simplify the capital structure. The company is also continuing to use its preferred-stock funding model to support further Bitcoin purchases. Positive Sentiment: Supportive headlines from the crypto sector, including renewed optimism after U.S. crypto legislation advanced, helped lift sentiment around Bitcoin-linked stocks earlier in the week. Article Title

Supportive headlines from the crypto sector, including renewed optimism after U.S. crypto legislation advanced, helped lift sentiment around Bitcoin-linked stocks earlier in the week. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional and political-ownership headlines, including reports that the Trump trust bought MSTR shares in Q1, may provide some validation for the stock, but they do not change Strategy’s operating fundamentals. Article Title

Institutional and political-ownership headlines, including reports that the Trump trust bought MSTR shares in Q1, may provide some validation for the stock, but they do not change Strategy’s operating fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Several reports say Jane Street sharply reduced its MSTR position , a sign that a major institutional holder is becoming less enthusiastic about the stock. Article Title

Several reports say , a sign that a major institutional holder is becoming less enthusiastic about the stock. Negative Sentiment: Prediction-market odds that Strategy could sell Bitcoin this year rose after Michael Saylor said BTC sales could be used to cover dividends, challenging the company’s long-standing “never sell” narrative and pressuring investor sentiment. Article Title

Prediction-market odds that Strategy could rose after Michael Saylor said BTC sales could be used to cover dividends, challenging the company’s long-standing “never sell” narrative and pressuring investor sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Analysts and commentators flagged fair-value pressure, Bitcoin volatility, and unrealized losses as ongoing balance-sheet risks, reinforcing concerns that MSTR remains highly exposed to crypto swings. Article Title

Insider Activity at Strategy

In other news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 2,750 shares of Strategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.59, for a total value of $526,872.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 28,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,364,520. The trade was a 8.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 29,202 shares of company stock valued at $4,421,564 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.49% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Strategy from $705.00 to $570.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and set a $395.00 price objective (up from $385.00) on shares of Strategy in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Mizuho set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Strategy and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $224.00 price objective on shares of Strategy and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $321.86.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MSTR

Strategy Stock Performance

Shares of MSTR stock opened at $177.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.56. Strategy Inc has a 52 week low of $104.17 and a 52 week high of $457.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.18 billion, a PE ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 3.59. The company has a quick ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($38.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($37.39). Strategy had a negative return on equity of 26.97% and a negative net margin of 2,482.01%.The company had revenue of $124.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($16.49) earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Strategy Inc will post 116.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Strategy

Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, Incorporated NASDAQ: MSTR is a global provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company’s flagship platform offers business intelligence, data discovery, and advanced visualizations that enable organizations to analyze large volumes of data and deliver actionable insights. In addition to traditional on-premises deployments, Strategy provides a range of cloud-based services and managed offerings that allow customers to leverage the power of its analytics tools without managing complex infrastructure.

Founded in 1989 by Michael J.

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