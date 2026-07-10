Karman Holdings Inc. $KRMN Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Karman Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KRMN - Free Report) by 89.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,582 shares of the company's stock after selling 39,169 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC's holdings in Karman were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Karman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,679,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Karman by 103.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 926,976 shares of the company's stock worth $67,827,000 after purchasing an additional 471,894 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Karman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,212,000. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Karman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,687,000. Finally, Mass General Brigham Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Karman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,295,000.

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Karman Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KRMN opened at $50.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company's 50-day moving average price is $55.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.96. Karman Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.00 and a 52 week high of $118.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.60 and a beta of 0.51.

Karman (NYSE:KRMN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Karman had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $151.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $150.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Karman Holdings Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KRMN. Citigroup decreased their price target on Karman from $97.00 to $76.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Karman from $127.00 to $114.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Karman in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Karman from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Karman in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $103.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Karman

Karman Company Profile

We specialize in the upfront design, testing, manufacturing, and sale of mission-critical systems for existing and emerging missile and defense, and space programs. Our integrated payload protection, propulsion, and interstage system solutions are deployed across a wide variety of existing and emerging programs supporting important Department of Defense (“DoD”) and space sector initiatives. We estimate that no single program accounted for more than 10% of sales for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 or the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, with revenue from over 100 active programs supporting current production and next-generation space, missile, hypersonic, and defense applications.

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