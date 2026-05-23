Karras Company Inc. Buys New Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Karras Company Inc. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,418 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock, valued at approximately $1,342,000. Uber Technologies comprises about 1.3% of Karras Company Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 33.2% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 473 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UBER shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Fox Advisors raised shares of Uber Technologies from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, US Capital Advisors set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $104.97.

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More Uber Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of UBER stock opened at $71.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.46 and a twelve month high of $101.99.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 41.40%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total value of $2,233,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 460,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,303,284.20. This represents a 6.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Balaji (A) Krishnamurthy bought 22,453 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.25 per share, with a total value of $1,599,776.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 28,742 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,047,867.50. This trade represents a 357.02% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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